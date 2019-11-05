Senior Software Developer

You will be a part of a multi-discipline team (design, development, testing) that is responsible for new product development, as well as supporting a range of existing products. We are looking for a developer who is dedicated to their craft and writes code that they are proud of. To make it in the team, you need to be a motivated and innovative individual with a good appreciation of scalable, consumer-facing web or mobile applications, including databases, APIÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢s,Ã‚Â microservices, and event-driven, serverless platforms.Languages, frameworks, platforms, databases and other buzzwords that we currently employ orÃ‚Â maintain: JavaScript, Node.js, npm, GCP, Cloud Functions, NoSQL, Firebase, Kotlin, Java, PHP, Go, Python, C, Kong, Zend, Angular, Ionic, Cordova, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Datastore,Ã‚Â CloudSQL, Kubernetes, Docker. We require some working experience with at least one or more of these.

