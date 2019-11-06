MEAN Stack Developer (Gardens – Cape Town)

Job Type: MEAN Stack Developer
Location: Gardens, Cape Town
Contact name: Liam Burrell
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R360,000 per annum
This company is a UX focused software development company who are looking for a passionate developer to join our team who has experience in a MEAN stack and has further interest in developing their skills in Android development. You will be working in a tight-knit team, closely with our corporate client in the pan-African health care sector, and will have the opportunity to build a portfolio of work that makes a meaningful impact throughout Africa.
Requirements:
- 1+ years’ experience in MEAN Stack Development
- Interest in upskilling in Android and Firebase
- Ability to work to strict work flows and tight deadlines
What you will get in return:
- Remote working day as part of our culture
- Performance-based bonuses and quarterly milestone check-ins to ensure you’re on track
- Birthday spoils!
- A dedicated HR strategy focused on staff well-being and skills improvement
- Flexi hours
- Medical Aid package
- Retirement and income protection package
- Parking subsidy
- Your own 15Ã¢ú‚¬Â³ MacBook Pro, 27Ã¢ú‚¬Â³ IPS secondary display and a customizable Ergotherapy chair
- A fun, flexible & dynamic team
- An opportunity to work on a broad range of projects in varying sizes
- An opportunity to work with both local and foreign clients
- Exposure to a broad spectrum of bleeding-edge technologies coupled with modern work flows and standards
- An unlimited supply of good coffee
- A great working environment in the heart of town
- All-you-can-eat Foosball and Arcade work breaks
- The rare honour and privilege to contribute to our ever-expanding plethora of in-house memes
To apply, email your CV over to (email address) or call (contact number).