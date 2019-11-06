MEAN Stack Developer (Gardens – Cape Town)

Job Type: MEAN Stack Developer

Location: Gardens, Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R360,000 per annum

This company is a UX focused software development company who are looking for a passionate developer to join our team who has experience in a MEAN stack and has further interest in developing their skills in Android development. You will be working in a tight-knit team, closely with our corporate client in the pan-African health care sector, and will have the opportunity to build a portfolio of work that makes a meaningful impact throughout Africa.

Requirements:

1+ years’ experience in MEAN Stack Development

Interest in upskilling in Android and Firebase

Ability to work to strict work flows and tight deadlines

What you will get in return:

Remote working day as part of our culture

Performance-based bonuses and quarterly milestone check-ins to ensure you’re on track

Birthday spoils!

A dedicated HR strategy focused on staff well-being and skills improvement

Flexi hours

Medical Aid package

Retirement and income protection package

Parking subsidy

Your own 15Ã¢ú‚¬Â³ MacBook Pro, 27Ã¢ú‚¬Â³ IPS secondary display and a customizable Ergotherapy chair

A fun, flexible & dynamic team

An opportunity to work on a broad range of projects in varying sizes

An opportunity to work with both local and foreign clients

Exposure to a broad spectrum of bleeding-edge technologies coupled with modern work flows and standards

An unlimited supply of good coffee

A great working environment in the heart of town

All-you-can-eat Foosball and Arcade work breaks

The rare honour and privilege to contribute to our ever-expanding plethora of in-house memes

To apply, email your CV over to (email address) or call (contact number).

