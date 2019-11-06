MEAN Stack Developer (Gardens – Cape Town)

Nov 6, 2019

Job Type: MEAN Stack Developer

Location: Gardens, Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R360,000 per annum

This company is a UX focused software development company who are looking for a passionate developer to join our team who has experience in a MEAN stack and has further interest in developing their skills in Android development. You will be working in a tight-knit team, closely with our corporate client in the pan-African health care sector, and will have the opportunity to build a portfolio of work that makes a meaningful impact throughout Africa.

Requirements:

  • 1+ years’ experience in MEAN Stack Development
  • Interest in upskilling in Android and Firebase
  • Ability to work to strict work flows and tight deadlines

What you will get in return:

  • Remote working day as part of our culture
  • Performance-based bonuses and quarterly milestone check-ins to ensure you’re on track
  • Birthday spoils!
  • A dedicated HR strategy focused on staff well-being and skills improvement
  • Flexi hours
  • Medical Aid package
  • Retirement and income protection package
  • Parking subsidy
  • Your own 15Ã¢ú‚¬Â³ MacBook Pro, 27Ã¢ú‚¬Â³ IPS secondary display and a customizable Ergotherapy chair
  • A fun, flexible & dynamic team
  • An opportunity to work on a broad range of projects in varying sizes
  • An opportunity to work with both local and foreign clients
  • Exposure to a broad spectrum of bleeding-edge technologies coupled with modern work flows and standards
  • An unlimited supply of good coffee
  • A great working environment in the heart of town
  • All-you-can-eat Foosball and Arcade work breaks
  • The rare honour and privilege to contribute to our ever-expanding plethora of in-house memes

To apply, email your CV over to (email address) or call (contact number).

