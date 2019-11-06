Senior Software Developer L2

ENVIRONMENT: Provide technical leadership as the next Senior Software Developer sought by a provider of cutting-edge mobile solutions in Century City. You will analyse, design and produce quality software and documentation, safeguard architecture, grow product awareness while improving team standards and best practices. You will require a relevant qualification, in-depth knowledge and an understanding of software development methodologies and best practices, software analysis and design skills, understand the Product lifecycle and have technical coaching skills. Further requirements are HTML 5, JavaScript, C# (good to know), 2 years front end and gaming experience. DUTIES: Commercial Awareness – Detailed understanding of relevant customers business functions and the role your products play in realising business value.

Participate in and interpret market and competitor research, from a technical perspective. Develop & maintain software – Acquire and maintain in-depth knowledge of your product and its internal and external dependencies.

Analyse requirements and create an appropriate software design, in conjunction with other Developers, according to best practice and organisational initiatives and objectives across product, where required.

Assist and guide team members with their requirement analysis and design across product, where required.

Communicate status and escalate on risks and issues appropriately and timeously.

Comprehensively create and maintain documentation of the software and system design and implementation, according to documentation standards.

Create appropriate task estimates and review them with the team. Support the team in task estimation reviews.

Develop, maintain, adhere to and oversee application of development and documentation standards, and team processes.

Develop and release software as per the team standards and processes to meet the defined specifications or requirements within the agreed time.

Ensure that the development or maintenance performed does not compromise the quality or functionality of the software.

Provide technical leadership mitigating complexity, scope, and risk across projects and products.

Provide technical leadership on creating and maintaining the team’s SDLC. Growth of people – Agree on coaching strategy with team leadership and play an active role in the coaching, be this technical coaching or mentorship.

Take advantage of opportunities to provide technical help with the view to upskill other team members. Knowledge Sharing – Proactively share commercial and product insights across teams.

Proactively share knowledge within the team and with key stakeholders.

Proactively share operational environment knowledge.

Readily shares knowledge when tasked or approached. Safeguarding Architecture – Consult in technical leadership capacity outside of product area.

Ensure the team’s products use appropriate technologies and stay abreast of new technologies which could be leveraged to improve the product offering.

Good understanding of the product lifecycle, including on production environments and operational overheads.

Solid understanding of the business drivers for the team and interdependent products, aligning with the company’s architectural direction.

Work with other senior developers and architects to create and maintain the architectural vision for the team’s products, aligning with the company’s architectural direction. Software Quality – Actively drive the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes in keeping abreast of industry and emerging technologies.

Actively review and fix all defects found as per the defined quality standards.

Facilitate team code reviews with the view to improve the quality of the team’s software and upskilling of other team members.

Help others improve the quality of their work.

Make sure your software does what it supposed to do as per the defined specification.

Take full ownership of quality by working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality and cover the full scope of development.

Test all changes you made and ensure that existing functionality works as expected.

Test your software as per the team’s software quality charter. Support & Maintenance – Provide effective and timely feedback on support issues.

Provide support for product related issues in production with appropriate amount of urgency, while quickly identifying the problem scope.

Provide support to dependant teams. REQUIREMENTS: Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant technical skill

In-depth knowledge and understanding of software development methodologies and best practices

Software analysis and design skills.

Understand Product life cycle

Technical coaching skills

Understanding of code design patterns and appropriate application of these patterns.

Ability to understand complex systems and code.

Business and commercial understanding.

Track record of effective troubleshooting. ATTRIBUTES: Appropriate problem-solving skills.

Effective prioritisation and time management.

Work under pressure.

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

