Desktop Support Analyst

Working for our client is more than just a job. They really pull out all the stops when it comes to supporting the people who work for them, be it with their beautiful, state of the art offices or their development opportunities. Their people are passionate and their dedication is unparalleled.

They are looking for a Support Analyst to provide desktop support and maintenance for current and new information systems. You will carry out complete IT systems support for all users from day-to-day problem resolution to end-user training and you will be required to document all work undertaken.

To apply for this role, you must be prepared to work in a dynamic and challenging support environment and be dedicated to helping to resolve customer issues and providing first-class desktop support. You must also be willing to work after hours on an ad-hoc basis.

It’s important that you have solid knowledge of Lotus Notes, Citrix, Windows 10, Office 365 and Exchange Online, and knowledge of ITIL practices will be highly beneficial but not essential.

You must have the following skills and/or knowledge:

Advanced Office 2016/365 support;

Advanced Windows 10 support;

Advanced SCCM 2019 or an earlier version Packaging / Deployment / Reporting / Patching skills;

Smart Device (iPadiPhone, Android) skills;

MacAfee EPO management skills;

Audiovisual/Cisco video conferencing experience;

iNet / Bloomberg / Reuters experience;

Cisco telephony skills; and,

Linux skills.

A technical qualification (Microsoft/CompTIA) is required.

This is a really great opportunity, and we'd love to discuss what this career move can do for you!

