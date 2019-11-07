Java Developer

Position Purpose:To design, develop, maintain and support a variety of Java based systems for Financial Solutions.Qualifications & Experience:

IT, Engineering degree or National diploma preferred.

Minimum 3 years of Enterprise Java experience required.

Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience.

Financial background an advantage.

Experience in implementing complex business solutions on a technically difficult enterprise environment.

Spring Framework, Spring Boot, Spring Data, Spring Security, Spring MVC, Web, HTML, JSP, Servlets.

REST, SOAP, JUNIT.

Angular/React/VueJs an advantage.

Linux an advantage.

Websphere application server, or Lightweight application servers, such as Tomcat, an advantage

Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Support with the delivery of excellent client services to ensure the clients expectations are met.

Escalate live errors and service problems to the relevant stakeholders to limit downtime and resolve the problems immediately.

Write code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications.

Obtain business requirements for an IT solution and provide an analysis. for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations.

Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time.

Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.

Mentor more junior java developers to facilitate learning and growth.

Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development.

Develop, enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received.

Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements.

Design and write test cases for developer testing and document the system specifications.

Program in the applicable programming language, write code and document these.

Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).

Perform relevant developer testing.

Create the release by building the application, documenting it and setting up the configuration.

Handover for quality assurance; and

Understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

