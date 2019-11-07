Java Developer

Position Purpose:To design, develop, maintain and support a variety of Java based systems for Financial Solutions.Qualifications & Experience:
- IT, Engineering degree or National diploma preferred.
- Minimum 3 years of Enterprise Java experience required.
- Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience.
- Financial background an advantage.
- Experience in implementing complex business solutions on a technically difficult enterprise environment.
- Spring Framework, Spring Boot, Spring Data, Spring Security, Spring MVC, Web, HTML, JSP, Servlets.
- REST, SOAP, JUNIT.
- Angular/React/VueJs an advantage.
- Linux an advantage.
- Websphere application server, or Lightweight application servers, such as Tomcat, an advantage
- Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Support with the delivery of excellent client services to ensure the clients expectations are met.
- Escalate live errors and service problems to the relevant stakeholders to limit downtime and resolve the problems immediately.
- Write code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications.
- Obtain business requirements for an IT solution and provide an analysis. for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations.
- Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time.
- Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.
- Mentor more junior java developers to facilitate learning and growth.
- Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development.
- Develop, enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received.
- Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements.
- Design and write test cases for developer testing and document the system specifications.
- Program in the applicable programming language, write code and document these.
- Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).
- Perform relevant developer testing.
- Create the release by building the application, documenting it and setting up the configuration.
- Handover for quality assurance; and
- Understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time.
