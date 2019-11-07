Java Developer

Nov 7, 2019

Position Purpose:To design, develop, maintain and support a variety of Java based systems for Financial Solutions.Qualifications & Experience:

  • IT, Engineering degree or National diploma preferred.
  • Minimum 3 years of Enterprise Java experience required.
  • Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience.
  • Financial background an advantage.
  • Experience in implementing complex business solutions on a technically difficult enterprise environment.
  • Spring Framework, Spring Boot, Spring Data, Spring Security, Spring MVC, Web, HTML, JSP, Servlets.
  • REST, SOAP, JUNIT.
  • Angular/React/VueJs an advantage.
  • Linux an advantage.
  • Websphere application server, or Lightweight application servers, such as Tomcat, an advantage
  • Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • Support with the delivery of excellent client services to ensure the clients expectations are met.
  • Escalate live errors and service problems to the relevant stakeholders to limit downtime and resolve the problems immediately.
  • Write code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications.
  • Obtain business requirements for an IT solution and provide an analysis. for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations.
  • Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time.
  • Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.
  • Mentor more junior java developers to facilitate learning and growth.
  • Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development.
  • Develop, enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received.
  • Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements.
  • Design and write test cases for developer testing and document the system specifications.
  • Program in the applicable programming language, write code and document these.
  • Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).
  • Perform relevant developer testing.
  • Create the release by building the application, documenting it and setting up the configuration.
  • Handover for quality assurance; and
  • Understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

