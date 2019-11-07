Senior BI Developer Analyst

THe ideal candidate for our client will be responsible to support, enhance and optimise the current data warehouse environment by extracting tranforming and loading datea from various sources using TSQL<& SSIS and will develop and enhance reporting and analytical capabilities/solutions, using SSRS, Power-BI and SSAS, delivering projects that support the business requirements in an agile manner.

Requirements:

Relevant 3 year IT Degree/Diplom

A minimum of 5 years’ data warehousing experience with a working understanding of dimensional modelling

At least 5 years experience in ETL processes using SSIS

Intermediate to Advanced skill level in in using MS-SQL/T-SQL

Intermediate to Advanced skill level in developing reports using SSRS

Experience in building and maintaining Tabular Cubes (DAX) using SSAS will be an added advantage

Exposure in using TFS or SVN will be an added advantage

Exposure in working within an agile project environment will be an added advantage

