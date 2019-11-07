Senior Technician

Minimum requirements
- Grade 12 / N3 / NQF 4
- PSIRA Certification
- Sound knowledge/experience and certification on CCTV and Access Control
- Specific knowledge on intruder alarms, COSMOS; CADDX, DSC, FBI, Texocom, IDS, PARADOX, Jasco, ROKOTEX,Dahua, Hikvision, DMP, Risco panel, MDP
- Sound knowledge of IP CCTV
- Relevant experience in a similar position advantageous
- Good working knowledge of MS Office
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent security equipment installation skills
- Valid Driver’s license and own vehicle
- Proven track record in the Electronics Security Industry
- Clean disciplinary, criminal and credit record
The successful candidate will be responsible for the following but not be limited to:
- Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Electronic Security Equipment
- Revision of Work in Progress reports and the financial implications thereof
- Attention to detail on all aspects of relevant responsibilities
- Adhering to the agreement between the client and the company
- Feedback to Operations Manager
- Problem Solving / Project Management
- Adhering to Health and Safety regulations
- Management and Control of Documentation, including Registers, Overtime and Route Sheets
- Submission of fault reports on the system
- Regular communication and development of a good relationship with the client
- Available to be on standby if and when required
To be considered for the role, please apply directly or visit our website for more opportunitiesIf you have not had any feedback after 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please consider your application unsuccessful