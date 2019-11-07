Senior Technician

Minimum requirements

Grade 12 / N3 / NQF 4

PSIRA Certification

Sound knowledge/experience and certification on CCTV and Access Control

Specific knowledge on intruder alarms, COSMOS; CADDX, DSC, FBI, Texocom, IDS, PARADOX, Jasco, ROKOTEX, Dahua, Hikvision, DMP, Risco panel, MDP

Sound knowledge of IP CCTV

Relevant experience in a similar position advantageous

Good working knowledge of MS Office

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent security equipment installation skills

Valid Driver’s license and own vehicle

Proven track record in the Electronics Security Industry

Clean disciplinary, criminal and credit record

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following but not be limited to:

Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Electronic Security Equipment

Revision of Work in Progress reports and the financial implications thereof

Attention to detail on all aspects of relevant responsibilities

Adhering to the agreement between the client and the company

Feedback to Operations Manager

Problem Solving / Project Management

Adhering to Health and Safety regulations

Management and Control of Documentation, including Registers, Overtime and Route Sheets

Submission of fault reports on the system

Regular communication and development of a good relationship with the client

Available to be on standby if and when required

