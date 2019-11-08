Software Engineer – Rondebosch

Role: Software Engineer
Location: Rondebosch
Salary: Up to R45,000
My client in Rondebosch are looking for a passionate developer looking to grow their career and be part of a result-driven and dynamic team.
Role & Responsibilities
- Contribute to the design and development of web and desktop (WinForms) applications using .NET and C#.
- Following Agile development methodologies whilst working in a team.
Skills & Qualifications
- Min 3 years’ solid experience with .NET and C#.
- Experience in web and desktop applications inc WinForms.
- .NET Core, Angular and ASP.NET Core advantageous.
- Knowledge of cloud based technologies is advantageous.
- Must be SA citizen/valid work permit.
- 3 year IT related degree or diploma is essential.
Benefits
- Medical aid
- Provident fund
- Death/disability benefit
Send your CV to (email address) to apply!