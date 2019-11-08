Software Engineer – Rondebosch

Nov 8, 2019

Role: Software Engineer

Location: Rondebosch

Salary: Up to R45,000

My client in Rondebosch are looking for a passionate developer looking to grow their career and be part of a result-driven and dynamic team.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Contribute to the design and development of web and desktop (WinForms) applications using .NET and C#.
  • Following Agile development methodologies whilst working in a team.

Skills & Qualifications

  • Min 3 years’ solid experience with .NET and C#.
  • Experience in web and desktop applications inc WinForms.
  • .NET Core, Angular and ASP.NET Core advantageous.
  • Knowledge of cloud based technologies is advantageous.
  • Must be SA citizen/valid work permit.
  • 3 year IT related degree or diploma is essential.

Benefits

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund
  • Death/disability benefit

