Developer/ Programmer

I am urgently looking for Developer / Programmer for my client based in East London

Contract position

To start a.s.a.p until February 2020

Advanced skill in the following:

C#

Java

Nod JS

PHP

Intermediate understanding of database methodology, particularly with MS SQL

Primarily, comfortable with and capable to inherit existing code and improve it

Must have

C#

Java

Nod JS

