Junior – Mid Software Developer (Node / TypeScript

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced FinTech company seeks a highly creative and technically skilled Junior – Mid Software Developer with strong Node, TypeScript & Angular skills. In addition, you MUST have experience in NoSQL and relational databases and the following toolset: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Bootstrap, HTML5, etc. Any AWS, Google or Azure exposure will prove hugely beneficial. Joining their super-agile Dev team, you will help write efficient and maintainable code for a cloud platform encompassing deep AWS integration. REQUIREMENTS: TypeScript / JavaScript – they use Node.js, AngularJS, but the specific frameworks that you have worked with are of less concern than your exposure to, and comfort with, TypeScript / JavaScript as a development platform.

Databases – they use MongoDB and PostgreSQL in combination.

Exposure to NoSQL and relational databases is a must!

Testing – they use Mocha, Protractor and Selenium.

Cloud – Exposure to primary cloud PaaS and SaaS is a definite advantage (AWS, Google or Azure). Tech Stack – TypeScript

Node.js

AngularJS

Amazon EC2, S3, SNS, SES, SWF, CloudFront, Lambda, ECS, APIGateWay, S3, SecretManager,SQS

Bootstrap

HTML5

MEAN

MongoDB

PostgreSQL

Redis

C#

GIT NPM ATTRIBUTES: Team Player.

Sense of humour.

Learner.

Intelligent.

Problem Solver.

Confident.

Passionate.

