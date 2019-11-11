On Site Installation and Support Technician

Our client is seeking an On Site Installation and Support Technician to join their East London branch. Minimum Requirements:- *IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+) *Windows networking experience *Must have at least 2 years experience in the IT field *IT Technical Support background (essential) *Excellent written and verbal English communication skills *Problem-solving skills *Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision *Own reliable vehicle and valid drivers licence (essential) *Must be willing to work irregular hours and to travel long distances. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

