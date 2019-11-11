ENVIRONMENT: A global leader in Dispatch Tech seeks the expertise and skills of a Senior ReactJS Developer to join its team. Your core focus will be on developing user interface components and implementing them following well-known React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux), ensuring these components are robust & easy to maintain. The ideal candidate requires strong JavaScript including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript Object Model, React.js and its workflows such as MobX/Redux, familiar with latest specs of EcmaScript, Data Structure Libraries such as Immutable.js, RESTful APIs, JSON Web Token, Front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc. DUTIES: Develop new user-facing features using React.js.

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Optimise components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers. REQUIREMENTS: Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript Object Model.

Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles.

Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux).

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript.

Experience with Data Structure Libraries (e.g., Immutable.js).

Familiar with RESTful APIs.

Knowledge of modern authorisation mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.

Familiar with modern Front-end build pipelines and tools.

Experience with common Front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Able to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

A knack for benchmarking and optimisation.

Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools.