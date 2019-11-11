ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing global dev house seeks a SQL .Net Developer to join its team where you will contribute to developing cutting-edge software products. Your role will also include maintenance of existing products while sharing in the company’s technical & architectural vision. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Software Engineering or other related field or equivalent experience, between 4-6 years’ using SQL & .Net tech to build web and/or console applications, Windows, Web Services, WinForms, MS SQL & C#. Any MVC, Git, JIRA, JSON / XML, REST / RESTful APIs, Agile, Scrum, Design Patterns, Continuous integration/ Release Automation will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Do code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience. Experience/Skills – 4 – 6 Years hands on development experience using SQL and Microsoft .NET technologies to build web and/or console applications as well as Windows, Web Services and WinForms.

Experience / Solid Understanding in the below:

MS SQL

C# Advantageous – MVC

Git, JIRA

JSON / XML, REST / RESTful APIs

Agile, Scrum, Design Patterns

Continuous integration/ Release Automation ATTRIBUTES: Can work under pressure.

Able to work in cross-functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.