Tech Lead / Solution Architect (x2)

ENVIRONMENT: The expertise of a highly skilled Tech Lead / Solution Architect is sought by a fast-paced, leading digital agency. You will lead and manage a team of Developers, supporting them in building industry leading and innovative solutions. The core focus of the role is more on management and solutions architecture and less coding. You must possess a relevant bachelor’s degree, can create technical specifications, data flows, server architecture diagrams, ER diagrams, API framework documentation, some project management skills, preferably in Agile. DUTIES: Gather functional requirements – One of the first duties of the Solution Architect during the project development lifecycle is to gather requirements and specifications from clients and users. This aspect of the role may require working closely with sales team members and enterprise architects to gain a complete sense of client expectations and limitations before undertaking a major development project. As part of this process, the solution architect may examine existing systems and programs to identify areas for improvement and integration. Develop specifications – Before Developers can begin work on a project, the Solution Architect uses their familiarity with functional requirements and existing systems to develop project specifications. They may develop schedules and test plans, prepare documentation based on analyst reports, and assemble documents presenting project guidelines and milestones to team members. At the same time, the Solution Architect may identify potential issues between systems and client specifications and propose new solutions to work around these limitations. Determine project scope – The Solution Architect is also responsible for determining a project’s scope before Developers begin any major work. They may conduct extra research on a client’s existing systems and configurations to determine whether added time and work is necessary to align the project with enterprise-level systems. They also identify areas where implementation may require more solutions to be successful. Throughout this process, the Solution Architect communicates directly with Enterprise Architects, Developers, and clients. Lead development teams – Throughout the development lifecycle, the Solution Architect directs and oversees the activities of a team of Developers, answering questions or helping to resolve issues as they arise. This aspect of the role requires the Solution Architect to ensure that specifications and requirements are clearly articulated to their development teams. They monitor timelines and progress to ensure that team members are adhering to these specifications. The Solution Architect may also serve as a liaison between client-facing personnel and Developers. Interface directly with clients – From the initial conversations to determine project scope and specifications to the final presentation of software solutions, the Solution Architect meets directly with clients to provide feedback and updates on development projects. They may prepare reports and presentations, as well as demonstrations, to keep the client informed about issues that arise during development and report on integration and deployment. They may also receive updated specifications and requirements from clients throughout the development lifecycle. Manage external vendors – For many projects, Solution Architects work with outside vendors to develop and implement specific aspects of the software solution. This aspect of the role may require the Solution Architect to consider costs and timelines and ensure that vendors meet deadlines for deliverables and project elements. They may review proposals and estimates from these vendors and determine whether they fit into existing budgetary and time restrictions and ensure that external solutions work with internal development projects. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant Bachelor’s Degree. Technical Skills – Can create great technical specifications, data flows, server architecture diagrams, ER diagrams, API framework documentation.

Follow strict security patterns.

Follow strict architecture patterns.

Some project management skills, preferably in Agile. Management – Manage internal and external development teams.

Able to cost projects with Project Managers.

Ability to put a project plan together with Project Managers.

Articulate solutions well to clients and Developers. Code Review – Dev languages (optional)

PHP + PSR 7 compliance

Python

HTML

CSS / SASS / LESS

JavaScript / ECMA6

Frameworks (optional)

Laravel

VueJS / React / React Native Database / Technologies / Continuous Integration / Servers (Optional) – SQL, MySQL

Cloud, Docker, Redis, Elastic Search, NPM, GIT

Automation, PHPUnit, Jenkins or other, Sonar Qube

Linux, Windows, Apache / Nginx, Server Monitoring ATTRIBUTES: Technical Literacy – Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.

In this role, solution architects are responsible for communicating with team members, clients, and external vendors, so they exhibit excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Problem-solving – Solution architects need to be excellent problem-solvers, able to quickly change direction based on updated client specifications or system limitations.