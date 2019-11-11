ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing dynamic cloud solutions provider seeks an ambitious Tier 2 Support Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be to provide remote high-level support with exceptional professionalism as you ensure effective resolution of customer technical issues. You will also be expected to work with Project & Specialist teams and international travel may be expected. You will require at least 2 year’s 2nd Line hands-on experience in IT Desktop / Server Support & you must have experience in the following: Windows Server (contact number) ), XP, Windows 7, 8 & 10, MS Exchange (contact number) , HP, Dell, SonicWall, Raid, Active Directory, TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, IIS, VPN, GPO. DUTIES: Troubleshoot and fix IT hardware including PC’s, laptops, printers, servers.

Troubleshoot, diagnose and fix most Microsoft technologies as well as other third-party systems.

Get involved with Senior Engineers to deliver complex projects.

Possibility to travel abroad and work between offices for short periods. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or MCSE / MCP / CCNA certification or qualifications desirable. Experience/Skills A minimum of 2-years 2nd Line hands on experience in an IT Desktop / Server support role.

Experienced in Windows Server (contact number) ) and Desktop operating systems (XP, Windows 7, 8 & 10).

In-depth troubleshooting, build, design, implementation and migrations including AD.

Detailed knowledge and experience MS Exchange (contact number) and other Microsoft applications.

Proven experience with various hardware platforms – HP, Dell, SonicWall, Raid etc.

2nd line troubleshooting, build, design and implementation.

Excellent understanding of technologies such as Active Directory, TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, IIS, VPN, GPO, Server Roles, etc.

Experience with applications such as Office, backup software, virus, finance, console and other mainstream 3rd party applications.

Knowledge and experience in structured networks, switches, wireless, firewalls and internet routers etc.

The aptitude and willingness to learn new software packages, systems and solutions.

Experience with working in multi-client environments.

Excellent customer facing, communications and phone skills. Advantageous – Firewall build and implementation.

Mac experience. ATTRIBUTES: Logical approach to problem solving.

Excellent inter-personal skills with good time management.

Strong organisational skills, able to prioritise varied workloads and work to strict deadlines.

Detail orientated, self-starter and excellent time management skills.

Commercially aware.

Commercially aware.

Enthusiastic, ability to motivate others and a positive willingness to get involved.