Senior Data Analyst

Position Purpose:
- Provide the business with actionable insight in the Claims Risk and Fraud Waste and Abuse.
- To identify risk that supports the Claims Risk Head to manage and co-ordinate projects and initiatives to manage Claim’s risk.
- Support the HOD Claims Risk to Influence business strategy and manage costs of the scheme through various projects and risk mitigating strategies / interventions.
- Support the Business Unit with the tools to manage risk in a manner consistent with regulatory and business requirements.
Experience & Qualifications:
- Degree or equivalent qualification in computer science, information systems, information technology or related field.
- SQL (Writing codes).
- 5 year’s data analytics experience, ideally within the private health sector.
- Experience in a deadline driven environment & effective prioritisation within given deadlines.
- Experience in the Health Care Industry, data warehouse and business knowledge of the environments will be a distinct advantage.