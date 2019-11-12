Senior Data Analyst

Nov 12, 2019

Position Purpose:

  • Provide the business with actionable insight in the Claims Risk and Fraud Waste and Abuse.
  • To identify risk that supports the Claims Risk Head to manage and co-ordinate projects and initiatives to manage Claim’s risk.
  • Support the HOD Claims Risk to Influence business strategy and manage costs of the scheme through various projects and risk mitigating strategies / interventions.
  • Support the Business Unit with the tools to manage risk in a manner consistent with regulatory and business requirements.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Degree or equivalent qualification in computer science, information systems, information technology or related field.
  • SQL (Writing codes).
  • 5 year’s data analytics experience, ideally within the private health sector.
  • Experience in a deadline driven environment & effective prioritisation within given deadlines.
  • Experience in the Health Care Industry, data warehouse and business knowledge of the environments will be a distinct advantage.

