Senior Data Analyst

Position Purpose:

Provide the business with actionable insight in the Claims Risk and Fraud Waste and Abuse.

To identify risk that supports the Claims Risk Head to manage and co-ordinate projects and initiatives to manage Claim’s risk.

Support the HOD Claims Risk to Influence business strategy and manage costs of the scheme through various projects and risk mitigating strategies / interventions.

Support the Business Unit with the tools to manage risk in a manner consistent with regulatory and business requirements.

Experience & Qualifications:

Degree or equivalent qualification in computer science, information systems, information technology or related field.

SQL (Writing codes).

5 year’s data analytics experience, ideally within the private health sector.

Experience in a deadline driven environment & effective prioritisation within given deadlines.

Experience in the Health Care Industry, data warehouse and business knowledge of the environments will be a distinct advantage.

Responsibilities:

Supporting the Risk management team regarding proactive management activities conducted on behalf of client schemes.

High level analyses of scheme expenditure followed by drill downs to highlight high risk providers and members for investigation and mitigation.

Deep analysis into Fraud Waste and abuse patterns for the purpose of identifying actionable insight.

Routinely writing SQL code in an efficient manner to ensure optimal use of space and hardware resources.

Writing SQL code smartly in meeting all requirements for purposes of providing data to the management team in support of insights.

Providing support to the Claims Risk division insofar as writing SQL code for extracting data regarding design and build of groups, features, and which may include clinical and billing rule combinations.

Assist with the development of the big data analytical tools.

Performing data analytics to identify transactions that breach a given set of rules and or thresholds.

Routinely performing quality checks on own data outputs to ensure robust, accurate and reliable data to internal and external clients.

Refining analyses to limit false positives in results.

Recommending and developing control improvement strategies for the business.

Continuously analysing data needs such as routine / repeat requests for purposes of developing automated reports to improve data extraction efficiency.

Perform based administrative tasks.

Provide support to the broader investigation team.

Providing support to the operations as required.

Competencies

Ability to prioritise, plan and organise effectively

Focus on self-development and knowledge management

Problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to assimilate information and produce accurate results quickly

Thorough understanding of business and data analytics practices

Results driven team player with high energy levels

Strong oral and written communication skills

Ability to interact with all levels of management and employees

Resilience

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

