Senior Python Developer

Senior Software Developer – R 70 000
A multi-award winning organisation, currently expanding their Cape Town office, is looking for a senior software developer to join their goal driven team.
They work with some of the top projects and clients across South Africa which will give you exposure to an array of different technologies including:
C#
Python
SQL
JavaScript, HTML/CSS
Kubernetes/Docker
Skills & Qualifications
- 6+ years’ of hands-on development experience is a must
- Ideally previous experience working for a software development house, but not essential
- IT related qualification is advantageous
If you’d like to find out more about this incredible opportunity, send your updated CV to (email address) to set up a call. Please note this is an urgent role and only candidates who are committed to changing roles at this stage need apply.
Best of luck in your search!