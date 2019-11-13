Full Stack Developer

Full stack Developer wanted for international Company based in Cape Town. You’ll be “API “ in this exciting role. Become part of a growing ( and new ) team that works as part of an even bigger brand nameAre you a well-rounded software engineer who has the know-how to independently build fully functional platforms, from the front-end to the back-end?You will need strong : web development ; strong front-end development ( Javascript ) , web server admin, back-end and database expertise. (Back end in this instance is JavaYou will IDEALLY BUT NOT ESSENTIAL need 5 years plus relevant experience and if you have previous Casino / Gaming or Sports betting experience – all the better!Please send your updtaed CV and skills matrix to the IT Development Recrtuiment Specialist : (email address) or call (contact number) for more information

