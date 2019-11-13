Full Stack Java (React/Anglular) Developer – Intermediate

Stellenbosch

(Flexi hours & work from home days, results oriented culture)

Salary: Open depending on level and skillset, 4 positions available ranging from Junior – Senior

A software development company is looking for enthusiastic & self motivated individuals to join their development teams. The company develops software products, mainly in the mobile & IoT space with a wide variety of partners & clients.

This is a mid sized, fast growing company that offers a flexible results driven environment where you take real ownership of the problems to solve.

Developers work in cross-functional project teams that follow Agile & lean product development & Design Thinking practices. Teams are made up of specialist & generalist developers, designers, PMs, QA’s & testers, and believe in building products interatively by exploring & defining goals, and building & testing them.

What you will do:

As a Developer in this company, you will focus on building new products from the ground up while working in an end to end product development environment and you will participate in the design & development process with other exceptionally smart people.

You will be responsible for Development of full stack mobile & web applications and ensure that our products meet a high standard of quality

You will get involved in project planning and collaborate in cross functional teams

Participate in code reviews and help other developers where you can

Remain up to date on new developments in technology

Produce documentation where necessary

You will need

BSc Degree or Hons in Electronics Engineering or Comp Sci (with software engineering subjects) – Essential

Full stack software development experienced (Web/mobile)

Either Angular or React (Ionic would be a plus but not required)

Java Spring Boot experience

Ability to contribute towards a healthy, innovative, fast-paced & fun work environment

Technology needs to excite you.

If you’re excited about learning, pushing technical limits & finding new solutions, you would be a great fit for our like-minded teams

If you have any experience in GCP infrastructure setup or End to end product development, that will be a plus but its not a make or break on your application.

Your own transport is essential

