Seeking a Group IT Enterprise Architect with an IT Degree/Diploma and at least 3 years experience in translating business strategy into capabilities, principles and technology requirements plus at least 3 years Enterprise Architecting in Life Insurance and Investment Management or not less than 5 years Enterprise Architecting across several industries is preferred, for an EE position with a large corporate based in Cape Town.
Responsibilities
– Defining the group-wide target enterprise architecture by following a process of facilitation and collaboration with a variety of Group and Business role players.
– This architecture will . . .
– align with relevant industry frameworks.
– cater for client experience management.
– exploit digital moments and information.
– be founded on a sound digital ecosystem design.
– in its essence be aligned with capability and service oriented thinking.
– Identifying and promoting the need for, and value of, standardization and unification/consolidation of capabilities.
– Tailoring architecture methodology to ensure just enough architecting is done in a pragmatic way.
– Debating and influencing business investment decisions to align with the group architecture.
– Translating and/or aligning group strategy into and with the architecture.
– Alignment of the domain architectures (inc. security and integration architecture).
– Defining, articulating, defending and overseeing implementation of the Group’s architecture principles.
– The custodianship of the Group-wide Applications portfolio, the applications architecture principles and the Group applications strategy.
– Custodianship of the technology reference architecture.
– Participation in gated reviews on business projects to ensure architectural alignment and to stay in touch with reality.
– Architect and design the shared capabilities that will enable the group’s strategy.
– Successful collaboration with other architects and analysts.
– Create the agile enterprise by overseeing implementation of shared applications.
– Developing and owning the Group’s Enterprise Architecting methodology.
– Providing overall direction, guidance and definition of the IT Ecosystem required to effectively support the corporate business strategy.
– Agreed target Enterprise Architecture at Group level
– Principles, capabilities-based reference architecture and high level solutions architecture.
– Relevant Business, Information/Data, Technology, Security and Integration architecture artefacts.
– Assessing digital progress in the Businesses from a group architecture perspective.
– Identification, articulation and assessment of strategic architecture-related risks.
– Monitoring of group-wide Applications, Technology and integration architecture.
– Reviewing Group and group-wide Applications strategy.
– High level business cases for consolidation and standardization
– Business case development support.
– Group Enterprise Architecting methodology.
The successful candidate must be able to:
– Translate enterprise architecture to something that Business executives would understand and value.
– Do enough architecting (i.e. know how to avoid creating grand architecture plans).
– Visualize capabilities, i.e. the ability to communicate concepts using diagrams.
– Know when to use and how to use various modelling approaches and techniques.
– Proficiently apply technology architecture concepts.
– Use the concept of viewpoints to architect.
– Value orientation, i.e. support the building of Business Cases.
– Do transition planning to achieve target architecture.
– Understand and design Governance.
– Must also understand and design Governance and must be well versed in the Financial Services Frameworks and able to use these (e.g. IAA).
Requirements
Qualifications
– Masters degree in relevant discipline or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience
Experience
– At least 3 years experience in translating business strategy into capabilities, principles and technology requirements.
– At least 3 years Enterprise Architecting in Life Insurance and Investment Management or not less than 5 years Enterprise Architecting across several industries is preferred.
– Alternatively, more than 7 years experience across multiple architecture domains (these being business, information/data, application, technology, security and integration architecture domains).
– 3 years architecting client experience will be an advantage.
– 3 years Leading the thought process and delivery of Architects.
– 3 years developing Governance artefacts could be an advantage (frameworks, policies, decision-making structures, etc.).
– Developing an enterprise information architecture would be an advantage.
– Solid experience in requirements definition and Business case development.
– Typical modelling experience: Process and Functional Analysis and Design using various notations.
– Sound programme management experience will also be an advantage.
Knowledge
– Insurance and Investment management processes and applications.
– IT strategising techniques, Migration and Conversion planning and execution.
– Enterprise and Applications architecture concepts, including architecture development frameworks.
– Financial Services and information frameworks, e.g. IAA.
– Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Microservices and API Management concepts.
– Application integration techniques.
– Identity and Access Management concepts.
– Master Data Management.
– Value chain concepts.
– Business Case and Benefit realization concepts.
– Business Process Management.
– Transformation (change) Management.
– Business Intelligence and advanced analytics concepts.
– Governance concepts.
– Client Experience Management and Client Centricity concepts.
– Regulatory system and major regulations applicable to the enterprise.