Group IT Enterprise Architect

Seeking a Group IT Enterprise Architect with an IT Degree/Diploma and at least 3 years experience in translating business strategy into capabilities, principles and technology requirements plus at least 3 years Enterprise Architecting in Life Insurance and Investment Management or not less than 5 years Enterprise Architecting across several industries is preferred, for an EE position with a large corporate based in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

– Defining the group-wide target enterprise architecture by following a process of facilitation and collaboration with a variety of Group and Business role players.

– This architecture will . . .

– align with relevant industry frameworks.

– cater for client experience management.

– exploit digital moments and information.

– be founded on a sound digital ecosystem design.

– in its essence be aligned with capability and service oriented thinking.

– Identifying and promoting the need for, and value of, standardization and unification/consolidation of capabilities.

– Tailoring architecture methodology to ensure just enough architecting is done in a pragmatic way.

– Debating and influencing business investment decisions to align with the group architecture.

– Translating and/or aligning group strategy into and with the architecture.

– Alignment of the domain architectures (inc. security and integration architecture).

– Defining, articulating, defending and overseeing implementation of the Group’s architecture principles.

– The custodianship of the Group-wide Applications portfolio, the applications architecture principles and the Group applications strategy.

– Custodianship of the technology reference architecture.

– Participation in gated reviews on business projects to ensure architectural alignment and to stay in touch with reality.

– Architect and design the shared capabilities that will enable the group’s strategy.

– Successful collaboration with other architects and analysts.

– Create the agile enterprise by overseeing implementation of shared applications.

– Developing and owning the Group’s Enterprise Architecting methodology.

– Providing overall direction, guidance and definition of the IT Ecosystem required to effectively support the corporate business strategy.

– Agreed target Enterprise Architecture at Group level

– Principles, capabilities-based reference architecture and high level solutions architecture.

– Relevant Business, Information/Data, Technology, Security and Integration architecture artefacts.

– Assessing digital progress in the Businesses from a group architecture perspective.

– Identification, articulation and assessment of strategic architecture-related risks.

– Monitoring of group-wide Applications, Technology and integration architecture.

– Reviewing Group and group-wide Applications strategy.

– High level business cases for consolidation and standardization

– Business case development support.

– Group Enterprise Architecting methodology.

The successful candidate must be able to:

– Translate enterprise architecture to something that Business executives would understand and value.

– Do enough architecting (i.e. know how to avoid creating grand architecture plans).

– Visualize capabilities, i.e. the ability to communicate concepts using diagrams.

– Know when to use and how to use various modelling approaches and techniques.

– Proficiently apply technology architecture concepts.

– Use the concept of viewpoints to architect.

– Value orientation, i.e. support the building of Business Cases.

– Do transition planning to achieve target architecture.

– Understand and design Governance.

– Must also understand and design Governance and must be well versed in the Financial Services Frameworks and able to use these (e.g. IAA).

Requirements

Qualifications

– Masters degree in relevant discipline or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience

Experience

– At least 3 years experience in translating business strategy into capabilities, principles and technology requirements.

– At least 3 years Enterprise Architecting in Life Insurance and Investment Management or not less than 5 years Enterprise Architecting across several industries is preferred.

– Alternatively, more than 7 years experience across multiple architecture domains (these being business, information/data, application, technology, security and integration architecture domains).

– 3 years architecting client experience will be an advantage.

– 3 years Leading the thought process and delivery of Architects.

– 3 years developing Governance artefacts could be an advantage (frameworks, policies, decision-making structures, etc.).

– Developing an enterprise information architecture would be an advantage.

– Solid experience in requirements definition and Business case development.

– Typical modelling experience: Process and Functional Analysis and Design using various notations.

– Sound programme management experience will also be an advantage.

Knowledge

– Insurance and Investment management processes and applications.

– IT strategising techniques, Migration and Conversion planning and execution.

– Enterprise and Applications architecture concepts, including architecture development frameworks.

– Financial Services and information frameworks, e.g. IAA.

– Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Microservices and API Management concepts.

– Application integration techniques.

– Identity and Access Management concepts.

– Master Data Management.

– Value chain concepts.

– Business Case and Benefit realization concepts.

– Business Process Management.

– Transformation (change) Management.

– Business Intelligence and advanced analytics concepts.

– Governance concepts.

– Client Experience Management and Client Centricity concepts.

– Regulatory system and major regulations applicable to the enterprise.

