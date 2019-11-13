Intermediate Java Developer

Start something new in the new year with a BRAND NEW team that form part of an international group of companies. Small teams, Agile and passionate about their tech. A work hard and play hard kind of environment ! Apply now !Job Specification:The company develops and maintains software for customers in the gmaing and casino industries.Looking for talented individuals with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement.What is needed ?Minimum Requirements: 3 years as a Full Stack Java DeveloperExperience in the following technologies will be beneficial:J2EE Web DevelopmentSpring Framework / Spring BootEclipse / STSGITAngularRest Web ServicesJavaScriptJPA / HibernateHazelcastMicroservicesKubernetesMySQLWrite exciting code and get mentored by the some of the best in the game.Please send your updated CV and Skills Matric to the IT Recruitment Specialist Jacki Butler . Hi-Tech Recruitment Cape Town . (email address) or call (contact number)

