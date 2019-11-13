Junior Java Developer

A software development house who focus on Web, Mobile & IoT development projects is looking for an enthusiastic and self motivated person to join their development team. This company develops software products, mainly in the mobile and IoT space with a wide variety of partners and clients. They are a mid sized, fast growing company that consistently takes on new challenges.

We offer a flexible work environment and value results and give real ownership of problems to solve.

Most of their work is done in cross-functional teams that work according to Agile Principles, follow Lean Product

Development and Design Thinking practices. It’s a very collaborative environment. Teams are made up of various

specialist and generalist developers and designers, project managers, product managers, QA and user testers. They

believe in building products iteratively by exploring and defining their goals, building solutions and testing them.

The role will involve working closely with a senior developer on projects, with the expectation of contributing to the

production code base from very early on.

Essential Criteria

– Dependable, responsible and collaborative

– Own Reliable transport

– Relevant degree. Post graduate degree a plus. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses. (Transcripts needed)

– Self driven

– Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

– Excellent communication skills

– The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

– Excitement about technology

– Experience Mobile or web development (this can also include project exposure (personal or project experience)

In general, as a developer you will get involved in the following

– Development and maintenance of mobile and web applications

– Participate in the design and development process

– Ensure that our products meet a high standard of quality

– Input into project planning

– Collaborate in cross functional teams with project managers, designers and testers

– Participate in code reviews and assist other developers where necessary

– Remain up to date on new developments in technology

– Produce documentation if necessary

For this specific opportunity:

– Craft well-documented, reusable, and testable code.

– Build and maintain new, high impact functionality into the system.

– Learn and grow with developers on various tasks.

– Working in a fast-paced environment with focus on test driven development and CI/CD/DevOps.

Perks

– Work within a strong growing team

– Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

– Flexible, results oriented culture

– Daily meals at the office

Learn more/Apply for this position