Senior Business Analyst

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
- To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
- Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring
- To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others:
- The business case
- Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections
- Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereof
- Security and Collateral
- Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- NQF Level 5: or Relevant three year qualification – BTech in Credit or Risk Management, – Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
- 3 – 5 years post qualification experience which will typically include the following:- Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment