Senior Business Analyst

Nov 13, 2019

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
  • To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
  • Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring
  • To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others:
  • The business case
  • Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections
  • Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereof
  • Security and Collateral
  • Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

  • NQF Level 5: or Relevant three year qualification – BTech in Credit or Risk Management, – Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
  • 3 – 5 years post qualification experience which will typically include the following:- Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

