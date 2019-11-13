Temporary ICT Systems Manager

Key Duties:

Maintenance of ICT Systems (including network infrastructure) within the operation Facility

Oversees trouble shooting, systems backups, archiving and provide expert support when necessary

Provide ICT Technology advice and guidance to all units within the Programme, and contribute to the operational services project

Provide software development expertise as required

Manage the ICT budget for the Facility

Project manage the ICT procurement plan

Provide oversight and management guidance to the ICT team (including interns)

Minumum Requirements:

A three/Four-year Degree in Information Technology

Six years’ relevant experience in Information Technology and four years’ experience in supervisory Information Technology management.

should you not receive response within 03 weeks of application, please consider your application as unsuccesful.

