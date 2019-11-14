C# Developer

Qualifications and Experience:

– Relevant Degree (an IT Degree is preferred) / Diploma or Certificate

– Minimum 5 years software development experience in a scale environment

– C# ASP.NET MVC a “must have”

– WCF a “must have”

– MS SQL / Or Oracle a “must have”

– Entity Framework or Nhibernate

– Android or iOS

– JavaScript, HTML 5

– Angular Experience would be advantageous

– .Net Core would be advantageous

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Part of a team of 10 high-end IT consultants

– Arrange JAD sessions and compile User Requirements

– Time estimations

– Analyse, Develop, Test, Implement and Maintain, Document high-end corporate IT solutions

– Report directly to the Project Manager

Personal Characteristics and Aptitude:

– Ability to plan and deliver high-end IT solutions

– Excellent Team player

– Professional, Consistent, Reliable and Dedicated IT Consultant

– Corporate demeanour

– Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Learn more/Apply for this position