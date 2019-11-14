C# Developer

Qualifications and Experience:
– Relevant Degree (an IT Degree is preferred) / Diploma or Certificate
– Minimum 5 years software development experience in a scale environment
– C# ASP.NET MVC a “must have”
– WCF a “must have”
– MS SQL / Or Oracle a “must have”
– Entity Framework or Nhibernate
– Android or iOS
– JavaScript, HTML 5
– Angular Experience would be advantageous
– .Net Core would be advantageous
Duties and Responsibilities:
– Part of a team of 10 high-end IT consultants
– Arrange JAD sessions and compile User Requirements
– Time estimations
– Analyse, Develop, Test, Implement and Maintain, Document high-end corporate IT solutions
– Report directly to the Project Manager
Personal Characteristics and Aptitude:
– Ability to plan and deliver high-end IT solutions
– Excellent Team player
– Professional, Consistent, Reliable and Dedicated IT Consultant
– Corporate demeanour
– Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously