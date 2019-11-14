Junior IT Support Technician

Are you the office hero? The one that everyone calls on for IT support? Well then this is the position for you. My client within the financial services space is looking for a hard-working and proactive IT Support Technician to join their growing team. This position will be responsible for diagnosing computer problems, monitoring

processing systems, doing scheduled maintenance, and installations and configurations.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric & A+ and N+ qualification

2 – 4 years experience

Strong knowledge of computers and how they operate, including having broad understanding of hardware, software and operating systems. If you are interested in being the office hero to a phenomenal team. please apply here, or get in touch with Caren Thorpe at DAV Professional Placement Group. SA citizenship or SA permanent residency essential. For more exciting opportunities, please visit our website – http://www.dav.co.za.

