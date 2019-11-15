Application Developer

Application Developer (Full Stack) – Join a team that is ahead of the game!One of the fastest growing organisations in the IT industry is looking for an Application Developer who will collaborate with some of the best developers from around the globe on prestigious projects.Take your career to a whole new level where you will be creating and implementing the source code of new applications using the latest technologies and elite softwares.Your exposure working with Angular and on DevOps will be advantageous.Bare Essentials:

Relevant qualification in Computer Science

10 or more years’ experience

Angular

DevOps

Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT is an established recruitment brand in the IT market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa!

