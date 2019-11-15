Solution Architect

Job Title:

Junior Solution Architect : Integration

Reporting To (title):

Senior Vice President, Solution Architecture, Group Solution Architecture

Position Summary and Primary Objectives

The Junior Analyst: Integration is the entry level position in the IT Business Analysts job family and these individuals are typically graduates. The Junior Analyst: Integration operates in low complexity environments and under the supervision of a Project Manager to support the delivery of business projects to given specifications.

Major Duties & Responsibilities

Project support

The Junior Analyst: Integration works with internal clients as prescribed by the Project Manager and will deliver project elements, usually related to larger project stakeholders to achieve project goals whilst applying standard project and related methodologies.

The Junior Analyst: Integration will be required to take responsibility for defining jobs of work and the achievement of tasks as assigned by the Project Manager, giving advice and feedback on its fulfilment. They ensure that regular project status and risk reports are communicated to the relevant stakeholders and will escalate issues when appropriate.

Education/Qualifications Required

None specified

Required Work Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience working in an IT environment

Minimum 1 year of business experience in IT services or customer facing role

Skills and Core Competencies

The Junior Analyst: Integration displays good verbal and written communication skills with the ability to interact effectively with a variety of stakeholders. They demonstrate reliability and are able to manage assigned job processes with initiative and minimal supervision. These individuals are able to prioritise work and display the confidence to communicate ideas and issues with their immediate team and the broader organization.

The Junior Analyst: Integration demonstrates good analytical and verbal reasoning skills and displays a strong service orientation.

Organizational Relationships

