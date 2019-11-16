Microsoft CRM Programmer
Cape Town
You will start of by working on a major Dynamics 365 project for a leading public organisation based in Cape Town. Upon completion of the initial phase there will be flexibility to work remotely thereafter. The ideal candidate will have experience of the following:
- Delivering MS Dynamics CRM solutions and upgrades
- Dynamics 365 experience is a must
- Wider Microsoft stack level of experience is desirable however the team includes .NET and C# developers so this this is an appreciation rather than in depth experience in these areas
- Exposure to Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment delivery approaches
- Working in an Agile type environment
- MS Partner background is a bonus
Competitive salary
Send your CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number)