Front End JavaScript Developer

Game Developer

Javascript/Typescript Developer

About the role

A Game Developer at this AMAZING COMPANY plays a crucialpart of the creation of their awesome games. You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game, optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.

Not only will you write structured, testable quality code but you will also support their graphics and FX artists with implementing and coding art and graphical effects.

Working in small agile teams consisting of a Game Designer, Sound Designer, Producer, QA, Artists and of course Game Developers

Games are developed in Javascript and TypeScript. They are rendered with the PIXI engine in WebGl and Canvas. To give the players the best experience, we put a lot of effort in optimizing their games for all platforms, both regarding file size and performance.

What you will be doing:

Participation in the design process for new features in the new games framework

Implementing new features in the new games framework

Implementing new games in games framework

Code Reviews of new features implemented by other developers

Qualifications and Experience

3 years or more Software Development working experience

Experience working with graphically performance-heavy web applications and games

Working experience with JavaScript, ActionScript, TypeScript, or similar

Working experience with any JavaScript based game engines, like PIXI, Phaser or similar

Interest in computer graphics programming, animations and effects

Experience with client-server integrations

Understanding of good practice version control, artefact versioning, branching model

The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter

Additional / Beneficial Skills

Experience with hardware-accelerated 3D techniques

Experience working with TDD and automated testing techniques

Any other creative skill, from sound design to 3D modeling

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to (email address) or call (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position