Junior Software Developer (2 years Experience)

Nov 18, 2019

Do you rate your Programming skill set, in C# & .NET 4.0 specifically, or are you wanting to pursue a career in Software Development and you feel you have great talent? If so, this is an opportunity for you to work with a top Development team! Our client, a global logistics concern who specializes in bespoke supply chain solutions, seeks a Junior Software Developer to join their team. Experience required:

  • 2 years experience in the following languages:

  • C# (essential)

  • .NET 4.0 (essential)

  • WCF (advantageous)

  • Reporting tools like iReport, JasperReport, Crystal Reports

Key Responsibilities:

  • You will be responsible for writing and coding individual programs or providing an entirely new software resource.

  • Reviewing current systems

  • Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals

  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the program codes

  • Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live

  • Preparation of training manuals for users

  • Maintaining the systems once they are up and running

Required skills:

  • Knowledge of C# and .NET 4.0 development language skills is a prerequisite.

  • Ability to work in a team

  • Eye for detail and identifying problems

  • An understanding of business

  • Analytical

Educational requirements:

  • Degree in Software Development / Equivalent

Learn more/Apply for this position