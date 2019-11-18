Our client in the Banking industry is seeking a Senior Business Analyst.
Someone with relevant or similar experiences.
– To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
– To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications – inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
– Financial Modelling, Analysis & Deal structuring
– To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others:
– The business case Financial statements – inclusive of cash flow projections
– Risk Considerations and Mitigation thereof
– Security and Collateral o Development, Social and Environmental Impact considerations
