Intermediate Network Manager

Minimum Requirements:• Driver’s license (Code 08) with own car• Diploma or degree in Computer Science/ BSc Computer Science/BSC Information Technology/Systems• Desktop support experience• Hardware support experience• Network support experience• Experience with installing Windows Servers and VM-Ware.• Experience with Microsoft SQL Server, IIS, TCP/IP and Android.• Digital signage experience would be advantageous• Audiovisual (AV) background would be advantageous• Software and Hardware Proficiency:o MS Office and Office 365o Windows 10 and Androido Desktop configurationo Computer hardware configuration supporto Windows servero Remote supporto Software supporto Anti-virus

