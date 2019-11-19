IT Support Specialist.

This role is based in Kathu.Our client is currently seeking to recruit an IT Support Specialist.Stakeholder engagement

Internal : engage with internal support engineer team

: engage with internal support engineer team External: clients

Value Chain Linkage

Service Operations

Service Transition

Skills and attributesSupport Services

Investigation and resolution of technical problems, assisting with faultfinding and break/fix function and new installations.Service Level ManagementAssists in monitoring and logging the actual service provided, compared to that required by service level agreements.Customer service supportAssists with receiving and handling requests for service, following agreed procedures. Promptly allocates calls as appropriate. Logs incidents and service requests and maintains relevant records.Systems installation / decommissioningFollowing agreed procedures, performs simple installations, replaces consumable items, checks correct working of installations, and documents and reports on work done.

Strong adherence to process and work instructions

Good communication skills with internal teams with patience and focus on the job at hand

Displays initiative and attention to detail

Good team player, ensuring a quality solution for the client

Ability to cope well under pressure in a constantly changing environment

Display a willingness to persevere with difficult tasks

Display a willingness to learn

Displays personal motivation and a positive attitude

Work OutputsEnsure operational hardware/software

Under the supervision and guidance of more senior colleagues, Services Technicians administer operating systems and existing application software, including the active directory or exchange. They assist Technicians with testing installations and assist with fixing performance issues of installed software, escalating problems where applicable. Services Technicians provide telephonic, remote and on-site support to clients.Investigate and resolve problems When problems arise, they provide support and maintain a log and/or list of all the required repairs. They remain current with developments in the hardware and software technologies. Services Technicians are aware and knowledgeable on updated versions of software applications and operating systems.Provide routine maintenance The Services Technician carries out routine server and network maintenance tasks. They setup and maintain back-up systems for desktops and file servers. They ensure the functionality of packaged non-proprietary software. They assist with ensuring that standards and protocols are adhered to including ensuring the functionality of and updating virus software.Provide training and support At times, Services Technicians may be required to assist with end user training and support and education.Education required

Diploma / Matric

Certifications required

A+

N+

MCSA

ACE

MCSE

Working towards obtaining industry (technology and product) certifications

Work experience required

1 year work experience relevant to specific field in a related environment

Client engagement and service experience

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

