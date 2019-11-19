Management Information Systems Analyst

“To develop forecasting models and resource schedules for the Inspire team, to ensure we continue to off and improve on our service and sales, that we provide to our Customer, by anticipating expected volumes per channel and staffing effectively to meet Sales targets and Customer needs and to support business case decision impacting SLA and resources.

Instrumental in the timely and accurate development, production, analysis and distribution of MIS across the entire Inspire team and all Head Office stakeholders. The Leader is responsible delivery of appropriate MI and reporting across all departments and overall business performance

Interrogate large and varied data sets to generate and support reports and analysis that will ultimately drive critical decision making”

– Workforce Planning

– Provides the Inspire Leadership team with a volume & resource forecast and supports Operations in SLA & Resource decision making

– Optimises the manner in which our workforce is utilised in order to improve CSAT, drive efficiency and reduce resource costs

– Formulates Agent schedules in consultation with Inspire leadership within agreed timeframes and in line with contact volumes; average handling times and shrinkage assumptions

– Records all attrition, absenteeism, leave, sickness, lateness, planned off phone activities and overtime

– Reporting

– Executes reporting packages for agents and teams that provide them with analysis to improve their key performance indicators (AHT, schedule adherence etc) and supports business growth and operational improvement initiatives

– Continuously reviews ways of working, seeking regulate feedback from stakeholders on improvement areas

– Helping the development of effective analytics tools and associated data-sets to support the analysis requirements of the business

– Identifying sources of data needed to provide accurate MI and report on deficiencies identified during any data gathering and report build process

– Query large in-house databases in order to extract relevant data to perform analysis against set criteria

– Scrub and analyse data to deliver interactive and high quality analysis , reports and dashboards against business requirements

– Present data in an innovative way in order to provide relevant context to core metrics to establish insightful views on current performance across all departments and Customer journey

– Deliver information requests back to stakeholders with value-add analysis to assist with context and understanding

– Provide and support a set of reporting and analytical tools, including a managed scheduling service in order to deliver an accurate and reliable reporting service

– Analysis

– Interprets data and identify trends in order to plan in advance for potential risks and/or opportunities

– Assist with identifying anomalies and inconsistencies in information

– To effectively anticipate and answer any questions from the business that may arise

– To use initiative and make suggestions that might contribute to overall effectiveness

– Make recommendations on visualisation of report output

– Provide recommendations on how the quality of source data can be improved to enhance analytical capabilities

– Daily Management & Continuous Improvement

– Supporting and assisting with the delivery of BAU and Ad Hoc report requests within agreed SLA’s

– Assist Leaders with gathering and extracting data within agreed SLA’s ; provide accurate reports ; expanding and clarifying reporting requirements as per report requests

– Process Administration

– Maintain consistency in report creation by being knowledgeable in the report request process; the report build life cycle and the report formatting standards

– Assist in the development of Standard Operating Processes

– Assist in the development of Business Process Mapping

– Assist in the development of Inter departmental and Support Partner Service Level Agreements

Learn more/Apply for this position