Business Analyst

Our client, in the FMCG Manufacturing industry, is seeking a Business Analyst to join their team, based in Queenstown. Minimum Requirements:- *BSc Degree in Computer Science OR BComm OR equivalent experience *Diploma in Business Analysis preferred *Diploma or experience in software development advantageous *Minimum 4+ years’ experience in business analysis, process analysis *Advanced Excel skills, other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint) *SQL experience *FMCG experience advantageous *Experience with analysis of and design of business reports advantageous *Dynamics NAV experience advantageous *Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software / system design and development *Must be able to identity problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach *Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects *Excellent analytical and planning skills *Ability to adapt to change and work in a fast-paced environment with cross-functional teams *Valid driver’s license – Code 08. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

