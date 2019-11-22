SAP Business Analyst

Skills required

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in:

– SAP S/4 HANA;

– SAP MM;

– SAP WM;

– SAP SD module(s);

– SAP EWM;

– SAP PP;

– Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites;

– Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,

– Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

– Minimum NQF 6 Non Negotiable

Functions

– Experience with SAP:

– MM/ WM / EWM/ PP or SD Modules

– Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

To take advantage and apply, send through the following:

Updated Word Format CV.

