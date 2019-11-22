Senior Front End Developer

Looking for a talented FRONT END DEVELOPER !If working for an international company that values their employees and their career progression has always been your dream, then this one’s a no brainer .Take control of your future, after all , you are the “EXPERT” of your life .This one’s contract or perm and JHB or Cape Town basedRequirements
- 8 years Front End Development experience
- JavaScript ; Node js, CSS; HTML and Angular js – a MUST !
- Financial services and/or retail experience ideal
- Comfortable with React
- Experience with agile and lean best practices
- Confident with TDD and pairing
If you feel you have what it takes, then you know what to do …send that updated cv to Jacki Butler(email address). What are you waiting for!