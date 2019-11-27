Techinical Engineer

Our client in the IT sector is looking to appoint a Technical Engineer to join their fast-growing, technical team in Port Elizabeth. The perfect candidate must be dynamic, driven and motivated.Abilities and Requirements:

Grade 12 and Tertiary Qualifications required with a minimum of 1-3 years working experience after qualification in a similar role.

MCSE and/or Cloud 365 Certification

MS Server 2016

MS Active Directory

MS Exchange

Office 365 and Tenant Management

MS Azure Fundamentals

Cisco and CCNA skills

Routing and Mikrotik skills

Backup knowledge on Veritas Backup Exec, Acronis

Ability to work under pressure and maintain existing clients infrastructure

Positive and friendly

Key Responsibilities:

Achive technical targets

Maintain existing clients infrastructure

Liaise with technical staff and manage services

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within two weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position