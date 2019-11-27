Techinical Engineer

Nov 27, 2019

Our client in the IT sector is looking to appoint a Technical Engineer to join their fast-growing, technical team in Port Elizabeth.  The perfect candidate must be dynamic, driven and motivated.Abilities and Requirements:

  • Grade 12 and Tertiary Qualifications required with a minimum of 1-3 years working experience after qualification in a similar role. 

  • MCSE and/or Cloud 365 Certification

  • MS Server 2016

  • MS Active Directory

  • MS Exchange

  • Office 365 and Tenant Management

  • MS Azure Fundamentals

  • Cisco and CCNA skills

  • Routing and Mikrotik skills

  • Backup knowledge on Veritas Backup Exec, Acronis

  • Ability to work under pressure and maintain existing clients infrastructure

  • Positive and friendly

Key Responsibilities: 

  • Achive technical targets

  • Maintain existing clients infrastructure 

  • Liaise with technical staff and manage services 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within two weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position