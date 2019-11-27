Techinical Engineer

Our client in the IT sector is looking to appoint a Technical Engineer to join their fast-growing, technical team in Port Elizabeth. The perfect candidate must be dynamic, driven and motivated.Abilities and Requirements:
- Grade 12 and Tertiary Qualifications required with a minimum of 1-3 years working experience after qualification in a similar role.
- MCSE and/or Cloud 365 Certification
- MS Server 2016
- MS Active Directory
- MS Exchange
- Office 365 and Tenant Management
- MS Azure Fundamentals
- Cisco and CCNA skills
- Routing and Mikrotik skills
- Backup knowledge on Veritas Backup Exec, Acronis
- Ability to work under pressure and maintain existing clients infrastructure
- Positive and friendly
Key Responsibilities:
- Achive technical targets
- Maintain existing clients infrastructure
- Liaise with technical staff and manage services
