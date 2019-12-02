Assistant to the Project Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE:
Manage projects on behalf of the Project Manager, and ensure that projects run smoothly
You will be the backup to the Project Manager
EDUCATION / COMPUTER PACKAGES:
– MS Word / Outlook
– Quickbooks
– Excel
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
– At least two years’ experience in a n office environment, as an assistant in a
– Must be a leader and able to work independently
– Manage the office environment and deal with difficult situations
– Able to communicate effectively, both written and verbal
– Must be able to solve problems, plan ahead and make decisions
– Must be able to work under pressure
DUTES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Order taking
– Monthly volume reports
– Staying up to date with fuel price changes
– Updating customer pricelists on a monthly basis
– Costings/Margin checks
– Receiving/Sending of emails (Outlook)
– Phoning cash/terms customers for payment
– Monthly lost sales or courtesy calls
– Daily order run/checks
– Assist Logistics in filling up trucks
– Manage customer accounts – making sure loads released are within approved terms and credit limits otherwise placed on hold
– Following up on weekly customer standing orders
– Retail sales reports
– Invoicing
– Debtors/Statements
– Data capturing
– Account reconciliations
– Analysing of POD’s
– Driver trips balancing
– Daily Invoice Reports/Checks
– Solving customer queries
– Other ad-hoc duties
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES / PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
– Good communication skills
– High level of customer service
– Detail and accuracy orientated
– Good sense of humour
– Team player
– Provide quality work
– Good time management
– Good telephone etiquette
Work well under pressure