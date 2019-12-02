Assistant to the Project Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE:

Manage projects on behalf of the Project Manager, and ensure that projects run smoothly

You will be the backup to the Project Manager

EDUCATION / COMPUTER PACKAGES:

– MS Word / Outlook

– Quickbooks

– Excel

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

– At least two years’ experience in a n office environment, as an assistant in a

– Must be a leader and able to work independently

– Manage the office environment and deal with difficult situations

– Able to communicate effectively, both written and verbal

– Must be able to solve problems, plan ahead and make decisions

– Must be able to work under pressure

DUTES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Order taking

– Monthly volume reports

– Staying up to date with fuel price changes

– Updating customer pricelists on a monthly basis

– Costings/Margin checks

– Receiving/Sending of emails (Outlook)

– Phoning cash/terms customers for payment

– Monthly lost sales or courtesy calls

– Daily order run/checks

– Assist Logistics in filling up trucks

– Manage customer accounts – making sure loads released are within approved terms and credit limits otherwise placed on hold

– Following up on weekly customer standing orders

– Retail sales reports

– Invoicing

– Debtors/Statements

– Data capturing

– Account reconciliations

– Analysing of POD’s

– Driver trips balancing

– Daily Invoice Reports/Checks

– Solving customer queries

– Other ad-hoc duties

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES / PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

– Good communication skills

– High level of customer service

– Detail and accuracy orientated

– Good sense of humour

– Team player

– Provide quality work

– Good time management

– Good telephone etiquette

Work well under pressure

