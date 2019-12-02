BI Front End Developer

Join our dynamic global team and allow your career to soar!Requirements:

Front end experience with and understanding of visualisation.

with and understanding of visualisation. Strong Power/ BI skills. Willing to learn Power BI.

Proven experience using BI/ Analytic tools using HTML, Javascript.

Qualifications and Experience:

BSc Computer Science/ NDip

6+ years software delivery experience

Hands on BI/ Analytic Development

2 years experience in developing complex reports using BI tool.

