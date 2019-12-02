BI Front End Developer

Dec 2, 2019

TOP JOB WITH TOP GLOBAL COMPANYA leading global company is currently looking for a BI Front End Developer to join their team.Are you driven to grow your IT career by leveraging cutting edge technologies?
Join our dynamic global team and allow your career to soar!Requirements:

  • Front end experience with and understanding of visualisation.

  • Strong Power/ BI skills. Willing to learn Power BI.

  • Proven experience using BI/ Analytic tools using HTML, Javascript.

 Qualifications and Experience:

  • BSc Computer Science/ NDip

  • 6+ years software delivery experience

  • Hands on BI/ Analytic Development

  • 2 years experience in developing complex reports using BI tool.

Learn more/Apply for this position