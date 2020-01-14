ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced FinTech company providing innovative business solutions seeks a Business Analyst to join its team. This is an exciting opportunity for a highly analytical person with a knack for data analysis. You will require at least 5 years’ in a BA role, 3-5 years in the Asset Management industry understanding related data and terminology and strong Excel. The role will be the link between the client end user and our Company Project Manager who sits within the Implementation Team. DUTIES: Perform requirements analysis. This may involve working closely with both clients and the implementation team to determine acceptable solutions.

Gather critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and produce useful reports for clients and/or the Implementation Team to implement the solution.

Understand the detail but also be able to take a big picture approach. This will allow the role to provide input into the priorities for any deliverables.

Liaise with Project Management to determine acceptable timeframes and priorities for delivery to the client.

Ensure solutions built by the implementation Team meet the business needs and requirements. This will involve testing the deliverable prior to handing it over to the client and obtaining their feedback at multiple stages within the project/deliverable life cycle.

Obtain approval from the client for the deliverables. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A Bachelor (B.) of Commerce, B. Engineering or a B. Science degree from an accredited university. Experience/Skills – At least 5 years work experience in a Business Analyst role.

At least 3-5 years’ work experience in the Asset Management industry.

The data and terminology associated with Asset Management is understood.

The platform is primarily configured using the Company’ language, which is based on Excel’s functions.

Some exposure to IT and programming languages is an advantage. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal. This includes the ability to adapt the way in which one communicates to different audiences.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Excellent documentation skills.

A creative thinker who can provide alternatives to existing or proposed solutions.

Proactive and dynamic.

Have a good grasp of the Asset Management industry.

Delivery focused.

High standards for the quality of work delivered.

Excellent planning, organisational, and time management skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.