ENVIRONMENT: If you love tackling and resolving complex issues, then your expertise as a DevOps Engineer is sought by a financial software solutions provider to join its team and help drive automation, feedback and self-help systems. The ideal candidate will require at least 5 years’ experience in an IT role, a strong understanding of PowerShell and Dev processes including continuous integration and automated regression testing and you MUST have experience with Azure DevOps Server and MS SQL including installations, admin and queries. DUTIES: Work collaboratively with the Development team to deploy and operate systems.

Help automate and streamline operations and processes.

Build and maintain tools for deployment, monitoring and operations.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues in the dev, test and production environments. REQUIREMENTS: 5 – 10 Years’ experience in an IT related position.

A thorough working understanding of PowerShell.

A detailed understanding of Development processes, such as continuous integration and automated regression testing.

Experience with Azure DevOps Server a MUST .

. Comfortable in working with MS SQL. This includes installations, administration, basic queries, etc. ATTRIBUTES: A love of technology!

The ability to work with the unfamiliar to resolve issues.

Strong written and verbal communication abilities.