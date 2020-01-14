ENVIRONMENT: A niche software solutions provider seeks a Junior Tester to join its team where your core role will be the assurance of software quality. This will be done by validating solutions against business requirements and functional design specifications, through the development, implementation and execution of functional, regression, stress and performance tests using manual test procedures. You will require a Degree or Diploma in IT or Engineering or any other relevant course, understand the Project Lifecyle and Software Development methodologies, experience writing automated test cases and procedures, test execution and defect reporting and be skilled with Test Director, ClearQuest, Quick Test Professional (QTP), Quality Centre and WinRunner. DUTIES: The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables: Test case execution – Execute test cases according to test plan.

Perform functional testing of new functionality.

Perform manual and automated regression testing. Track and verify software defects – Provide test results.

Route defects to the responsibly party.

Monitor and track defect resolution.

Liaise with Developers, Analysts and Users on test case execution and problem resolution. Develop and maintain test cases – Liaise with relevant Analysts, Developers and Users to ensure test case coverage against specifications.

Review and update test cases as required, analysing and converting test cases for automation. Progress Communication – Report on progress and issues. Defect Analysis – Analyse defects on production and test environments, by reproducing and diagnosing the problem, documenting the finding, and either close or route the defect to the responsible party. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree or Diploma in IT or Engineering or any other relevant course. Experience / Skills – Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies.

Writing automated test cases, writing test procedures, test execution and defect reporting.

Experience in Testing and Automated Testing tools e.g. Test Director, ClearQuest, Quick Test Professional (QTP), Quality Centre (QC), WinRunner.

Telecommunications operations knowledge will be an advantage. ATTRIBUTES: Meticulous.

Resilient.

Confident, enthusiastic.

Excellent communication skills and listening skills.

Must be able to work independently as well as be a team player.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.