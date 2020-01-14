.NET Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you a fascinated by software development? SA’s Best Engineering Firm to Work For, is looking for a .NET Engineer. You’ll enjoy working in a team using a mature development environment where you participate in code reviews, monitor continuous integration builds, plan and collaborate with peers and provide estimations for work being done. You’ll be comfortable with challenging the status quo, participating in design sessions and working in an agile SDLC (use Scrum). You’ll get a best of breed laptop and have access to Pluralsight training to sharpen your skillset. They are based in Bellville (Northern Suburbs), offer excellent company benefits and value flexible working hours.

DUTIES:

Receive notification from Product Owner that modification/fixes are needed on the system

Develop well-designed, workable, best practice and quality solutions with a low incidence of bugs

Maintain and improve unit/integration test coverage as well as system test coverage

Develop automated tests to prevent issues from re-occurring

Deliver all tasks and releases on time

Comply with development methodology at

Assist others with development to deliver their tasks on time

Submit work for peer review

Resolve issues and assist Support with troubleshooting of production issues

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred

Solid experience in Microsoft C# .NET

Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit

Good skills in relational database queries Experience in Git source control beneficial

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines

Experience in working in an agile development environment

ATTRIBUTES:

Someone with a passion for front end development

A self-motivated team player

The right attitude, above everything else

Someone that will fit our culture and support company values

COMMENTS:

