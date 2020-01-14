Senior Project Manager

One of our leading clients in an industrial development consultancy industry is seeking a Executive Manager to join their team in Cape Town – OtteryPERMANENT POSITIONTo start ASAPResponsibilities :

  • Problem solve in unstructured environment where the diagnosis and solution may not be clear and lateral, big picture thinking is required
  • Arrange and facilitate conversations, engagements and workshops with various contributors, both internal and external, in order to effect change
  • Set projects up for success with SMART objectives, risk identification and a robust monitoring & evaluation mechanism
  • Manage internal and external resources to ensure project deliverables run on time and budget
  • Divide time between Cape Town office and clients factories and head ofiices

Requirements :

  • Honours or Masters Degree from leading academic university
  • Junior Project Manager – 2+ years relevant experience
  • Project Manager – 3.5 years relevant experience
  • Senior Project Manager – 5 to 7 years relevant experience
  • Analytical skills and ability to influence change based on understanding of environments
  • Management consulting experience
  • Recognised project management qualification, e.g PMP, AGILE, etc

Only candidate’s that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position

