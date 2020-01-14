Senior Project Manager

One of our leading clients in an industrial development consultancy industry is seeking a Executive Manager to join their team in Cape Town – OtteryPERMANENT POSITIONTo start ASAPResponsibilities :

Problem solve in unstructured environment where the diagnosis and solution may not be clear and lateral, big picture thinking is required

Arrange and facilitate conversations, engagements and workshops with various contributors, both internal and external, in order to effect change

Set projects up for success with SMART objectives, risk identification and a robust monitoring & evaluation mechanism

Manage internal and external resources to ensure project deliverables run on time and budget

Divide time between Cape Town office and clients factories and head ofiices

Requirements :

Honours or Masters Degree from leading academic university

Junior Project Manager – 2+ years relevant experience

Project Manager – 3.5 years relevant experience

Senior Project Manager – 5 to 7 years relevant experience

Analytical skills and ability to influence change based on understanding of environments

Management consulting experience

Recognised project management qualification, e.g PMP, AGILE, etc

Only candidate’s that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position

