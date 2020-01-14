One of our leading clients in an industrial development consultancy industry is seeking a Executive Manager to join their team in Cape Town – OtteryPERMANENT POSITIONTo start ASAPResponsibilities :
- Problem solve in unstructured environment where the diagnosis and solution may not be clear and lateral, big picture thinking is required
- Arrange and facilitate conversations, engagements and workshops with various contributors, both internal and external, in order to effect change
- Set projects up for success with SMART objectives, risk identification and a robust monitoring & evaluation mechanism
- Manage internal and external resources to ensure project deliverables run on time and budget
- Divide time between Cape Town office and clients factories and head ofiices
Requirements :
- Honours or Masters Degree from leading academic university
- Junior Project Manager – 2+ years relevant experience
- Project Manager – 3.5 years relevant experience
- Senior Project Manager – 5 to 7 years relevant experience
- Analytical skills and ability to influence change based on understanding of environments
- Management consulting experience
- Recognised project management qualification, e.g PMP, AGILE, etc
Only candidate’s that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position