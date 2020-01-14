Senior UX Designer

ENVIRONMENT: Dynamic Web Hosting Company requires an energetic, inspiring and seasoned UX designer with a proven track record in designing and improving web applications. to contribute to their customer centric, design-driven culture and software development environment. As part the team you will tackle all aspects of the human-cent red design process, manage and contribute to the design system, and collaborate in-person and remotely with your UX teammates in nationally and internationally. Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, InVision, Axure, UXPin, Optimal Workshop, and Hotjar skills are required. DUTIES: Work closely with the UX lead and greater team to realise the vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs.

Partner with the product team, stakeholders and customers to design solutions that achieve customer and business objectives.

Collaborate in person, and remotely, with other product teams and a UX team

Facilitate discovery workshops

Create user journeys

Create low-fidelity wireframes & high-fidelity prototypes and UI designs

Conduct usability tests

Assist in managing our growing design system REQUIREMENTS: 5 years plus experience as a UX Designer

A diploma or equivalent in the design field

A portfolio of work done to date (please include link in your application)

User-centred design experience

Expertise in UX design and research software such as: Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, InVision, Axure, UXPin, Optimal Workshop, and Hotjar

Product research & data analysis

Excellent communication skills that will assist you in presenting concepts and ideas in a way that’s simple to understand, working with cross-functional teams including product development and the contact centre.

A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Basic HTML5 & CSS3 are a plus