Server Administrator and Network support specialist

Specification : Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.*The setting up and provisioning of Virtual Environments (VMWare)*Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients*Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends*Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices.*Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items*Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates*Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required.*Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues

Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions*Mentoring and Coaching of junior technical staff and/or interns*Support the internal drive for innovation and optimum use of new technologies.

Requirements *Matric / Grade 12 Relevant IT qualifications, or degree, or diploma Microsoft Certifications relevant to the Server environment Minimum of 5 years relevant proven technical experience Self-Driven professional with a keen interest in the ICT Technical environment Excellent knowledge of best practices relating to technical management, control, and monitoring of server and network infrastructure Effective Troubleshooting, and problem resolution capabilities Advanced Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VM’s and wide area network environments Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to Fortinet Firewalls, Layer-3 Routing, switching, Internet VPNs, IP addressing A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up. VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practise techniques Working knowledge of Cisco routers, Fortinet, HP and Dell server platforms Knowledge and working experience in VOIP systems Relevant Technical Certifications associated with the Job Requirement.Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position