ENVIRONMENT: Act as a vital link between clients and developers as the next CRM Digital Analyst sought by a dynamic agency providing innovative business solutions. The ideal candidate requires a sharp technical aptitude, deep understanding of CRM systems and strong knowledge of media solutions including paid media, promotions, campaign management and SEO. You must also be able to configure systems & have a keen interest in the MarTech space. DUTIES: Analyse and understand project scope and core objectives.

Engage the clients and stakeholders to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented.

Develop and implement analysis strategies by working with the business and team members to decide on courses of investigation that are likely to deliver actionable insights.

Collaborate effectively with technical lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Be proactive in ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements.

Gather relevant stakeholder input and release planning and stakeholder communications.

Evaluate the information gathered and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

Analysis of systems in order to improve customer service. REQUIREMENTS: Deep understanding of CRM systems.

Ability to configure existing technical systems.

Brand building.

A keen interest in the MarTech space

Solid communication skills.

Able to solve problems.

